Humidity dropping for mid-week

Our next cold front will move in Tuesday but will only bring a stray shower or t-storm chance before winds shift to the northeast in the afternoon. It looks like a nice evening for the Hooks home opener with temperatures falling into the 70s as skies clear.

We'll have plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity and seasonal temperatures but as winds shift to the southeast, humidity and temperatures will rise again for the weekend and we'll have windy days.

Tonight: Low clouds and fog with lows in the mid 70s and southeast winds at 8-16 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid early with highs in the low to mid 80s and a stray shower chance. Winds will shift to the northeast at 12-22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid 60s and northeast winds at 8-13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s and northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and northeast to east winds at 10-20 mph.