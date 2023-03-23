Hot with less wind Friday afternoon

Southerly winds will continue at 15-20 mph overnight Thursday, keeping temperatures warm with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will start off with clouds and humid air before a weak cold front moves through around midday.

The front will shift our winds to the west- northwest which will dry out the air and allow temperatures to climb as skies clear. Winds will gradually diminish through late afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s inland Friday and near 80 at the coast due to the afternoon sunshine and drier air. Corpus Christi will come close to the record high of 95 from 1980.

The drier air will allow temperatures to cool more Friday night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland to lower 60s coast.

Winds will be lighter for the start of the weekend shifting from the north Saturday morning to the southeast in the afternoon under 15 mph, which looks great for getting outdoors. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s at the coast with sunny skies.

Clouds will return Sunday as a waves of low pressure aloft move across south Texas with the westerly upper level winds. There is a stray shower chance Sunday but most of the area will stay dry as high temperatures reach the lower 80s inland to mid 70s coast.