Hot with a few showers around this weekend

The upper level high pressure area which has provided us with dry and hot weather the past few days is shifting to the west which will allow a trough of lower pressure to move in by late in the weekend. This will send a weak cold front into south Texas next early Monday, cooling temperatures slightly by next Tuesday but we'll still be hot with highs reaching into the lower 90s.

Isolated showers and t-storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with the best chance closer to the coast in the mornings then very spotty inland in the afternoons. Some brief heavy downpours are possible.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland this weekend and in the upper 80s at the beaches with southeast winds up to 15 mph in the afternoons.

A weak cold front will move through by early Monday, shifting our winds to the north-northeast and drying out our air, resulting in a hot day to start the week with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds will keep our humidity lower from Tuesday through Friday next week which will allow our nights to drop into the 60s but days will be sunny and hot, reaching near 90.

The tropics are active with Fiona and tropical storm Gaston and Hermine in the Atlantic but none of these are expected to directly affect the United States. We are closely watching Tropical Depression 9 which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ian Friday night and strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday night as it approaches Jamaica. At this time, forecast models bring it into the Gulf by early Tuesday and take it into Florida as a major hurricane.