Hot weather to end the work week

We'll have another hot day Friday as south-southeast winds increase. Inland areas will reach 100 degrees with Corpus Christi at 90. Foggy skies will start the day along the coast but burn off to a mostly sunny afternoon. A weak cold front will move through Saturday, shifting our winds to the northeast, bringing temperatures down a few degrees this weekend. There is still no meaningful rain in our forecast with the next chance of isolated showers next Tuesday and Wednesday with another cold front.

Tonight we'll see low clouds and fog with low temperatures near 70.

There is a Marine Dense Fog Advisory until noon Friday. High temperatures will reach 100-103 inland to 90 in Corpus Christi and upper 70s to lower 80s at the coast with a windy afternoon. South-southeast winds will increase to 15-22 mph.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s in Corpus Christi, lower 90s inland and mid to upper 70s at the beaches with northeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Winds will shift to the east Sunday and it will be slightly cooler but still warm. Highs will reach the lower 80s in Corpus Christi to 90 inland and lower 70s coast.