Hot, sticky weekend but relief is in sight

The heat and humidity will continue for the last few days of summer as Fall begins Wednesday.

We'll have plenty of sunshine this weekend but stray showers will be possible as a trough of lower pressure drifts along the coast this weekend. Most of the moisture will stay out over the Gulf but a few small showers will be possible.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s through the weekend with nights in the mid 70s. Far inland area will reach into the upper 90s.

Afternoon heat indices will reach 100-108 as the onshore flow bring the humidity up with our east-southeast breeze up to 15 mph.

Fall officially begins Wednesday with the Autumnal Equinox and it looks like a weak cold front will move through south Texas, giving us scattered showers Wednesday and cooling temperatures into the upper 80s for highs Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity will drop behind the front which will allow nights to drop into the 60s.