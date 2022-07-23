We'll have a typical steamy July weekend in the Coastal Bend with plenty of sunshine and breezy afternoons. There is a stray shower chance Saturday as a weak trough of low pressure moves through but most areas will remain dry.

It's important to remember that with all the dry brush and grass around due to the drought, we need to be cautious with anything that can cause a spark which could ignite fires.

For the weekend, afternoon temperatures will reach 100-103 inland to the mid 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches with partly cloudy skies. Daytime winds will increase to 18-22 mph from the south-southeast. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day.

If you are heading to the beach expect mostly sunny skies and southeast winds around 15 mph with the surf at 2-3 feet and a low rip current risk.

As the high pressure area aloft shifts to the east next week, an easterly flow off the Gulf will increase atmospheric moisture by the middle of the week and we may see a few showers by Wednesday and Thursday but at this time, it doesn't look like much rain if any.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.