Hot, sticky weather continues this week

We still have 12 days until the official start of summer but it's already feeling like it in the Coastal Bend. High pressure aloft will dominate our weather through the upcoming weekend which means summer-like heat and humidity and no rainfall.

High temperatures will reach into the low 90s each day in Corpus Christi and into the mid to upper 90s inland and upper 80s at the coast. Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in mid 70s to near 80.

The humidity will be highest through Wednesday before dropping slightly late in the week as winds relax a bit. The heat index, or "feels like" temperature will reach up to 106 in Corpus Christi and up to 110 degrees inland Wednesday. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors in this hot, humid weather.

It is hurricane season and we are keeping an eye on the tropics. At this time, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the southwest Caribbean that has a low chance of developing further by the weekend but is not threat to us. Medium range forecast models are showing possible tropical activity in the Gulf around June 20th which is something we'll monitor.

