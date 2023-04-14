Hot start to the weekend

We'll have changeable temperatures this weekend as a cold front moves through Saturday night.

A few storms moving in from the southwest and heading east-northeast late Friday evening and overnight. These could affect our northern counties with the potential of a strong or severe storm.

Low clouds will be around Friday night and clear by mid-morning Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 70s in the morning with southerly winds.

With abundant sunshine and south-southwest winds, temperatures will reach the 80s at the coast to the mid 90s inland Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will move through overnight Saturday, with windy northeast winds for Sunday morning of 20-28 mph behind the front.

Sunday will be cooler with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s with low humidity.

Monday will start off cool with early morning lows in the mid to upper 50s inland to the lower 60s coast. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine Monday.

There is a slight chance of showers and t-storms on Tuesday as an upper level wave of low pressure moves across south Texas.