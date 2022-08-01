Hot start to August

August is here and the heat continues and usually climbs more during the first half of the month. The 30-year average high temperatures climb to 96 degrees from the 5th through the 15th before gradually decreasing to 93 on the 31st.

Normally we see 2.75" of rain in August with rain chances increasing during the second half of the month as the tropics become more active.

As of now, all is quiet in the tropics and we will stay in a hot, humid, and dry pattern much of the week. A wave of low pressure aloft and increasing moisture will bring a chance of isolated showers late Friday and Saturday but nothing widespread.

High temperatures will reach near 90 at the beaches the next few days while Corpus Christi in the mid to upper 90s and inland areas 99-102. Heat indices will reach 105-112 degrees during peak heating.

It looks windy Tuesday and Wednesday with southeast winds increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoons. Winds will decrease to under 20 mph as we end the work week.

