Hot, humid weekend, windy Sunday

Upper-level high pressure building over South Texas will continue to keep it dry and mostly sunny this weekend. Winds will increase from the southeast, with sustained winds around 15-25 mph and gusts approaching 30-40 mph starting Sunday through the first half of next week.

Humidity will rise this weekend, producing afternoon heat indices of 100-109 Sunday and into early next week. Don’t forget to stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors for a prolonged period and seek the shade frequently.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland this weekend with nights in the low to mid 70s, but in the upper 70s to near 80 at the coast.

Rip current risks will increase by Sunday as the southeast winds increase and there may even be some coastal flooding. Boaters, mariners, beachgoers all are urged to use caution over the weekend.

A cold front will move into the Coastal Bend by next Thursday and Friday as the upper level high shifts to the west, allowing lower pressure aloft to move in. The frontal boundary will have to combat the strong southeasterly winds and bring a chance of isolated to scattered showers to the region. Forecast models are diverging whether the front will sweep the entire region or stall. So at this point, we’ll keep rain in the forecast for late next week and update it as necessary over the next few days.