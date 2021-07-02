Hot, humid and mainly dry weekend

There will be plenty of dry time to get outdoors this holiday weekend with seasonal heat and humidity and fairly light winds. A few showers will be possible, especially Sunday but they will be very "hit and miss".

Saturday looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and heat indices at 102-106 with south-southeast winds up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday, the weather will be hot and humid with an afternoon high of 92 and heat index up to 105. There is a chance of a t-shower through the day but it looks dry at fireworks time. For the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration, the 9 PM temperature will be at 85 with a light southeast breeze and partly cloudy skies.

Beach weather this weekend looks good with plenty of afternoon sunshine and only a slight shower chance. South-southeast winds will reach 8-15 mph and the surf is expected to be at 2-3 feet with a low rip current risk. The water temperature at Port Aransas is at 88 degrees. Although the rip current risk is low, there can still be rip currents, with a higher chance near jetties, reefs, and piers so always use caution in the water.

Winds will stay fairly light through the weekend, coming in from the south-southeast up to 15 mph. It will be a bit more breezy Monday and Tuesday as winds increase up to 20 mph.Tropical showers will become numerous as we head from Monday through Wednesday with locally heavy rain possible early next week and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

