Hot, hazy, and humid this weekend

Typical July heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend as high pressure aloft dominates our weather pattern through early next week, causing the air to be more stable and dry, which will boost temperatures.

The onshore flow will provide us with windy afternoons, but high humidity producing heat indices in the dangerous range -- up to 112.

We'll also have hazy skies as the Saharan dust will be in our sky for the third consecutive weekend. Air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate range, which means those who have respiratory issues could be affected.

Temperatures from will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 at night, with days reaching the mid-90s in Corpus Christi, upper 90s to 100 inland, and upper 80s at the beaches, with breezy afternoons. Southeast winds will reach 15 to 20 mph each day with slightly higher gusts.

A weak trough of low pressure is forecast to move in from the Gulf the middle of next week which will bring isolated showers back into the forecast.