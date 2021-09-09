Hot, dry end to the week, tropical showers return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We'll stay hot and dry through Saturday but rain chances return starting Saturday night and increasing Sunday through Monday.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland to the low 90s coast through Saturday. The humidity will stay in check which will keep our heat indices below 105.

Winds will start off from the north and shift to the east in the afternoon with the sea breeze up to 15 mph.

A trough of low pressure is forecast to move in from the Gulf Sunday and Monday with tropical moisture. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, becoming more numerous Sunday night into Monday. Locally heavy rain is possible.

It looks like showers will decrease Tuesday and Wednesday but will still be widely scattered as tropical moisture lingers. Highs will reach the lower 90s.