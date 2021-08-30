Hot, dry end to August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry air on the backside of the circulation of Ida gave us abundant sunshine and a scorching hot start to the week.

The last day of August looks similar with high temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 and lots of sunshine for Tuesday.

The onshore flow will bring humidity back up late Tuesday through the end of the week as afternoon temperatures come down into the mid-90s but heat indices will reach 105-110. Winds Tuesday and Wednesday will come in from the southeast up to 20 mph.

Isolated showers are possible each day from Wednesday through Saturday but rainfall will be very hit and miss.

