Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot, dry end to August

Moisture increases late this week
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 18:42:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry air on the backside of the circulation of Ida gave us abundant sunshine and a scorching hot start to the week.

The last day of August looks similar with high temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 and lots of sunshine for Tuesday.

The onshore flow will bring humidity back up late Tuesday through the end of the week as afternoon temperatures come down into the mid-90s but heat indices will reach 105-110. Winds Tuesday and Wednesday will come in from the southeast up to 20 mph.

Isolated showers are possible each day from Wednesday through Saturday but rainfall will be very hit and miss.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019