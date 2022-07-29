Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot, dry and hazy weekend

Saharan dust moves in
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 19:55:06-04

The Saharan dust will give us hazy skies this weekend. The air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate category and may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

After a hot, dry day Saturday, tropical moisture will increase late Sunday into Monday as a wave of low pressure moves in from the Gulf. This will give us a chance of isolated showers Sunday night and Monday but not widespread.

This weekend, high temperatures will reach 99-102 inland, mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoons. Heat indices will reach 104-110 each day.

After a slight chance of showers Monday, the high pressure dome aloft will move back over us and keep it hot and dry the rest of next week as our drought continues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019