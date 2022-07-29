Hot, dry and hazy weekend

The Saharan dust will give us hazy skies this weekend. The air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate category and may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

After a hot, dry day Saturday, tropical moisture will increase late Sunday into Monday as a wave of low pressure moves in from the Gulf. This will give us a chance of isolated showers Sunday night and Monday but not widespread.

This weekend, high temperatures will reach 99-102 inland, mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoons. Heat indices will reach 104-110 each day.

After a slight chance of showers Monday, the high pressure dome aloft will move back over us and keep it hot and dry the rest of next week as our drought continues.