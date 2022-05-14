Hot, breezy weekend with possible record highs

The summer-like weather continues as we head through the weekend with record highs possible both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately the humidity will stay in check as dew points remain in the upper 60s.

The dome of high pressure aloft is expected to stick around through next week, keeping this hot, dry stretch of weather going.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s inland to the mid to upper 80s at the coast. Nights will cool into the upper 60s inland to mid 70s coast.

Days will be breezy to windy as southeast winds increase to 15-20 mph each day. Winds will increase early next week to 20-25 mph.

If you are heading to the beach, stay shallow if getting into the water. There is a moderate rip current risk. Surf is expected to reach 3 feet with southeast winds at 15 mph Saturday.

We'll have a full moon Sunday which will rise at 8 PM and a total lunar eclipse. The partial lunar eclipse will start at 9:27 PM with the full eclipse starting at 10:29 PM and mid-eclipse at 11:11 when the entire moon will appear blood red. The full eclipse ends at 11:53.

Looking ahead, there is still no rain in sight for next week as high pressure aloft dominates our weather. Above average temperatures and below average rainfall are expected through late-May.

