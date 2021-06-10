Hot and sticky with lighter winds this weekend

As the hot, sticky weather continues, winds will become lighter which will help bring down the humidity slightly as we head into the weekend. Unfortunately it will be favorable for mosquito activity though. The lighter winds might be a good time to do wind sensitive activities such as boating, cycling or spraying the yard.

The high pressure area aloft which is responsible for the hot, rain-free weather will dominate through the weekend but slowly start shifting to the west Sunday into Monday. This will allow a trough of lower pressure over the Gulf to move closer to the coast and increase tropical moisture.

Isolated showers are possible starting next Wednesday through Friday. We are watching possible tropical development in the southern Gulf by next weekend which could increase showers as it moves north and get's closer to the coast. It's too early to determine if we'll be affected, but something which we are monitoring.

Also, the Saharan Dust plume is moving across the Atlantic and is forecast to make it into the Gulf by early next week but will be thinning out. At this time it doesn't look like it will be thick enough by the time it makes it here to be very noticeable but we'll keep watching.