Hot and sticky Father's Day weekend

Father's Day weekend is here and we'll have our usual hot, sticky weather. Skies will be brighter as the Saharan Dust has moved out but is forecast to return around the middle of next week.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s at the coast to the mid 70s inland. Days will continue to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s inland, low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches. Heat indices will reach 103 to 108 each day through the weekend.

A stray shower over the coastal waters is possible Saturday as moisture increases slightly but if it does, it would be light and brief.

There will be good weather for heading to the beach with abundant sunshine, 2-3 foot surf, southeast winds at 10-15 mph and a low rip current risk. Don't forget the SPF 30 or greater sunscreen.

It won't be as windy the next few days as southeast winds stay under 20 mph through the weekend. Bays will be slightly to occasionally choppy for boating with southeast winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

There is nothing in the tropics that will affect us in the next 7 days but we'll keep watching. Forecast models indicate possible moisture moving into south Texas around the start of July.