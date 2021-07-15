Hot and humid with Saharan Dust returning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our typical July weather will be with us the next few days with our usual heat and humidity. It will also become a bit hazy as another plume of Saharan Dust moves into our skies Friday and Saturday.

This dust layer is also helping to keep the tropics quiet for now with no development expected in the next five days.

As far as rain, it looks mainly dry through Saturday with only a stray shower chance. Moisture increases slightly for Sunday and isolated thundershowers will be possible. Overall, most of the weekend looks dry.

A weak cold front is forecast to move into central Texas toward the middle of next week and stall out north of us. This will increase our chances of t-showers for next Wednesday.

Until then, expect lows to drop in the mid to upper 70s at night and daytime highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s in Corpus Christi and mid-90s inland.

Heat indices will reach 102-108 each day. South-southeast winds will pick up a bit Friday, up to 20 mph but will come back down to 15 mph or lower through the weekend.