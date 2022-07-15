The wave of low pressure aloft which helped showers develop in parts of the Coastal Bend Friday has moved to the west. Tropical moisture will decrease for the weekend as high pressure aloft dominates, giving us dry and hot days.

High temperatures this weekend will reach 100-103 inland, upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the coast. South-southeast winds will be light in the morning then increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day during peak heating.

The beach forecast for the weekend is mostly sunny but hazy with surf at 2-3 feet and south winds at 10-15 mph and a low rip current risk.

A plume of Saharan dust will move through South Texas this weekend giving us hazy skies. The air quality through Monday is forecast to be in the moderate category which means air quality is acceptable but there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.