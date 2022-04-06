Hot and dry Wednesday with gusty winds

Low clouds and fog will increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

A weak cold front will move through Wednesday morning shifting our winds from the south to north and increase to 20-25 mph. This will cause humidity to drop and temperatures to soar into the 90s inland and 80s coast. The fire danger is very high for Wednesday and a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The north-northeast winds will continue for Thursday and it won't be as warm, staying in the mid 70s coast to mid 80s inland with sunshine. The humidity will be low and there is an extreme fire danger for Thursday.

Nights will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday looks nice with less wind, coming in from the southeast up to 15 mph and sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The Corpus Christi Hooks will have a pleasant evening for their home opener with a light breeze, mild temperatures and clear skies.

The weekend will be seasonal with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s with rising humidity as southeast winds increase to 20-28 mph by Sunday. Expect windy, humid and warm weather early next week with partly sunny skies

