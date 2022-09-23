Hot and dry now with isolated weekend showers in the forecast

Autumn is here but it doesn't feel like it and hot weather is forecast to continue into next week with only minor changes.

We continue to see our rainfall deficit for September growing but little to no rainfall is forecast for the next 7 days, with only isolated weekend showers.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the coast Friday. Winds will start off light in the morning and shift to the east-southeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

The upper-level high-pressure area will shift to the west and allow a trough of lower pressure to move in by late in the weekend. This will send a weak cold front into south Texas next early Monday, cooling temperatures slightly by next Tuesday but we'll still be hot with highs reaching into the lower 90s.

Isolated showers are possible Saturday through early Monday but not much rain is expected and it looks like the air will dry out Monday afternoon as winds shift to the north briefly.

The tropics are active with major hurricane Fiona and tropical storm Gaston in the Atlantic but neither are expected to directly affect the United States.

We are closely watching a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean which has a high chance of strengthening as it heads west.

At this time, forecast models bring it into the Gulf by the middle of next week, possibly as a hurricane. We will watch it and have updates.

