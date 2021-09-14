Hot and dry now, moisture slowly returns

Nicholas continues to weaken as it tracks to the east into southern Louisiana, producing heavy rain. In south Texas, we are seeing dry air moving in behind the storm which will keep us dry and hot the next couple days with plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with north to northeast winds at 8-15 mph. Heat indices will reach 100-105.

Winds will shift to the southeast late Thursday into Friday which will increase our humidity as the onshore flow strengthens.

Tropical moisture starts to move in Friday and will increase through the weekend with an upper level trough of low pressure. Isolated showers will be possible Friday and Saturday, becoming widely scattered Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will come down into the upper 80s to lower 90s.