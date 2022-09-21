Hot and dry for the last full day of summer

High pressure aloft will strengthen and hangs over Texas the rest of the week, keeping in hot, dry weather. Fall officially begins Thursday at 8:03 PM.

Temperatures will come in above average, reaching the mid 90s inland to upper 80s coast the next few days. The humidity will bring the heat index up to 100-106 each afternoon with southeast winds increasing to 15 mph.

The upper level high pressure area will shift to the west and allow a trough of lower pressure to move in by late in the weekend. This will send a weak cold front into south Texas next Monday, cooling temperatures slightly by next Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible late Saturday and Sunday but not much rain is expected and it looks like the air will dry out Monday as winds shift to the north briefly.

The tropics are active with major hurricane Fiona and tropical storm Gaston in the Atlantic but neither are expected to directly affect the United States. We are closely watching a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands which has a high chance of strengthening as it heads west. At this time, forecast models bring it into the Gulf by the middle of next week, possibly as a hurricane. We will watch it and have updates.