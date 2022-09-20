Hot and dry as summer comes to an end

We are closing in on the last couple of days of summer which will end with above average temperatures and mainly dry weather.

Isolated showers are possible again Tuesday but as high pressure aloft strengthens and hangs over south Texas, we'll stay sunny and hot Wednesday through Saturday.

Temperatures will come in above average, reaching the mid 90s inland to upper 80s coast the next few days. The humidity will bring the heat index up to 100-107 each afternoon with southeast winds increasing to 15 mph.

The upper level high pressure area will shift to the west and allow a trough of lower pressure to move in by late in the weekend. This will send a weak cold front into south Texas next Monday. Isolated showers are possible Sunday, becoming scattered Monday along the front. Also, temperatures will come back down, closer to normal for late-September.