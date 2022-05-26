Heating up the next few days

High pressure aloft will build back over south Texas the next few days keeping it dry with rising heat and humidity.

Lower humidity will give us a milder night with lows in the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s coast Wednesday night.

For Thursday, humidity will still be fairly low and winds will shift from the north to southeast, staying under 15 mph. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s inland to the mid to upper 80s coast Thursday with sunny skies.

Friday will be hotter and the humidity will be slightly higher with highs in the mid 90s inland to the mid 80s to upper at the coast and southeast winds at 12-22 mph.

The heat will crank up for the holiday weekend as humidity climbs with windy days. Highs will reach the upper 90s to 100 inland to the upper 80s to 90 at the coast with south-southeast winds increasing to 20-25 mph during the day.