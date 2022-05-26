Heating up for the holiday weekend

High pressure aloft is building over south Texas which will put us back in a dry, hot weather pattern through the holiday weekend. The increasing onshore flow will bring humidity back up through early next week with windy days.

There will be patchy fog and low clouds around Thursday night but most areas will have a mostly clear sky. Lows will drop slightly below average, to the upper 60s inland, near 70 in Corpus Christi and mid to upper 70s at the coast.

Friday will be hotter and breezy and the humidity will be slightly higher with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland to the mid 80s to upper at the coast and southeast winds at 12-22 mph.

The heat will crank up for the holiday weekend as humidity climbs with windy days. Highs will reach the upper 90s to 100 inland to the upper 80s to 90 at the coast with south-southeast winds increasing to 20-25 mph during the day.

Heat indices will reach 100-105 Saturday and 100-109 Sunday and Monday during peak heating.

It will stay dry through Monday but tropical moisture will move in from Gulf next Tuesday and give us a chance of isolated t-showers through mid-week.