Heat, humidity and watching the Gulf late this week

The August heat continues with high temperatures in the upper 90s inland to mid 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches the rest of the week. Winds will stay under 18 mph through Thursday but increase slightly this weekend.

A frontal boundary is forecast to move south and stall to our north Thursday night. At this time it looks like any rain from it will miss most of the Coastal Bend but we'll keep an eye on our northern counties late Thursday and Friday for the potential of isolated t-showers.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave currently located over Central America and is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Tropical moisture is forecast to increase from the south this weekend giving us a chance of showers this weekend. It's possible there could be some heavy rainfall depending on the track of the tropical wave.