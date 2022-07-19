Heat, humidity and gusty winds

We are at 54 consecutive days of officially reaching 90 degrees or higher in Corpus Christi and that number looks like it will continue to climb this week.

Increasing south-southeast winds to 15-25 mph will bring the humidity up a bit more with dew points nearing 80 degrees which will cause days to be oppressive this week.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 100-103 inland to the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches with abundant sunshine this week.

Heat indices will reach up to 115 degrees by mid-week with heat advisories likely for a large part of the Coastal Bend as the heat index reaches 110 or higher.

The dome of high pressure aloft continues to keep us dry and will dominate our weather through the upcoming weekend.

Another layer of Saharan dust is forecast to move in Thursday and Friday but won't be as thick as the layer that moved through this past weekend.