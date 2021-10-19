Heat and humidity on the rise

As we head through the rest of the week, temperatures will rise a few more degrees as humidity climbs. The dry weather continues for now but as atmospheric moisture increases this weekend into early next week, a few showers will be possible but not much rain is expected.

Tonight's lows will drop into the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s in Corpus Christi and low to mid 70s at the coast with light southeast winds. Nights will gradually warm up with lows in the 70s by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Wednesday night we'll have the full "Hunter's Moon" which will rise at 7:14 PM in the east after the sun sets at 6:55 PM in the west.

Days will continue to be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 inland and lower 80s at the coast with southeast to east winds under 15 mph and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.