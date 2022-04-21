Heat and humidity as we head toward the weekend

High pressure aloft will build over south Texas the next few days, heating temperatures and keeping us mainly dry with windy days. The next chance of rain arrives next Monday night as an upper level low moves across the Plains.

Strong onshore winds and long period swells will give us the potential for minor coastal flooding Thursday. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory until 1 PM Thursday for beach inundation of up to 1 foot. High tide occurs in the morning Wednesday at 10:43 A.M. at Bob Hall Pier.

Rough surf at 5 feet is expected Thursday and southeast winds near 20 mph with a high rip current risk.

There is a stray shower chance Wednesday night into early Thursday with cloudy skies through the morning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and southeast winds at 15-25 mph. Highs will reach the upper 70s at the beaches to near 90 inland Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay above average from Friday and into the weekend. Inland areas will see hot afternoons, reaching into the lower 90s with Corpus Christi reaching the upper 80s and near 80 at the beaches.

It will be windy each day with southeast winds at 18-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times through the weekend.