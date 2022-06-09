Dangerous heat from Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Above-average temperatures are expected through early next week as our weather pattern remains stagnant with high pressure aloft. Except for a stray shower, no meaningful rain is in the forecast.

The southeast winds will continue to pump in humid air from the Gulf, keeping humidity high. Winds will increase this weekend and the humidity will rise a bit more.

This will give us prolonged period of dangerous heat through early next week. High temperatures will reach near 100 inland to the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches.

There is a Heat Advisory for most of the Coastal Bend from 1 to 7 PM Friday due to heat indices which are expected to reach 110 to 114 degrees

Heat indices of 105-115 are expected through the weekend.

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to arrive late this weekend which could give us a hazy sky with lower air quality through Tuesday.

