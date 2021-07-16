Hazy skies to start a hot, humid weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will feel just like July across the Coastal Bend as high pressure aloft dominates our weather, giving us plenty of sunshine and more heat and humidity through the weekend.

Days will reach the lower 90s in Corpus Christi to the mid to upper 90s inland and upper 80s at the beaches.

Heat indices over the next several days will range around 100-108 degrees so be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty if planning to be outdoors.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to weaken some on Sunday resulting in a few stray showers in the area.

The next best opportunity for some scattered showers will appear on Wednesday with a weak disturbance moving into the central part of the state, along with a stalled frontal boundary. That will result in more clouds and some showers and storms being thrown our way. However, the heaviest and likely rain is forecast to stay north of us.

Also, a reminder that the Saharan dust is keeping the tropical Atlantic quiet; there is nothing major out there of concern.

The dust will also be with us all weekend and may degrade our air quality some.

