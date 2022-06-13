Hazy skies as Saharan dust moves through

Our hot, dry weather pattern continues this week with another addition, the Saharan dust.

The Saharan dust is forecast to stay over south Texas and become thicker Wednesday into Thursday before departing. This will keep our skies hazy and bring our air quality down.

The air quality for all of south Texas is forecast to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range but most people won’t be affected. If you are sensitive to air pollution or have asthma, you may want to stay indoors the next few days.

There isn’t much of a change in our weather pattern except for a slight increase in atmospheric moisture through Wednesday which could lead to a stray coastal shower and give us a few more clouds. Overall, it looks dry this week and temperatures will go up as we head toward the weekend as the ridge of high pressure aloft strengthens once again.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s at the coast to the mid 70s inland. Days will continue to be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 90s inland, lower 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches.

It will be windy Tuesday and Wednesday with south-southeast winds increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoons. From Thursday through the weekend, the wind will come down to under 20 mph each day.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the northwestern Caribbean Sea which could develop into the tropical depression by later this week as it tracks to the north-northwest. Tropical moisture is forecast to increase along the coast of Mexico, possibly making it into south Texas by early next week.