Gusty southerly winds will bring temperatures up Friday

Above average temperatures will continue through early next week with dry weather but plenty of humidity.

Thursday night will be breezy with low temperatures only falling to near 70 under cloudy skies.

Friday will be very warm and humid reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and upper 70s to low 80s at the coast with south to southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

The first weekend of April will stay warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday under partly sunny skies. East-southeast winds will be lighter Saturday, under 18 mph but will increase to near 20 mph from the southeast Sunday afternoon.

The start of next week will be very warm, with highs reaching near 90 both Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing temperatures down into the upper 70s and lower 80s.