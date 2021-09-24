Great weekend ahead to get outdoors

The nice weather will carry on into the first weekend of fall but we'll slowly warm with rising humidity as high temperatures reach near 90 with abundant sunshine.

Winds will stay fairly light with our usual sea breeze in the afternoon up to 15 mph from the east-southeast this weekend.

If you plan a weekend beach trip, the water temperatures have cooled a bit into the upper 70s, but conditions will be nice with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid-80s. Keep in mind, however, that rip current risks are still low and are not non-existent.

As Gulf moisture continues to increase by Sunday and into early next week, there will be a few stray showers near the coast.

Then as an upper-level disturbance pushes into the Central Plains by Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see a few more isolated showers and storms move in off the Gulf in response. The heaviest rainfall amounts will be far north of South Texas.

