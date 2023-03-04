Gorgeous weekend weather

We have a beautiful weekend to get outdoors before humidity climbs with windy days next week.

It will be cool Friday night with lows in the mid 40s inland to the lower 50s in Corpus Christi and low 60s at the coast under clear skies and light southeast winds.

Abundant sunshine and low humidity will boost temperatures into the lower 80s inland Saturday and mid 70s at the coast with easterly winds shifting to the southeast up to 15 mph.

Patchy fog will develop Saturday night as moisture increases with southeast winds. Lows will drop into the low 50s inland to mid 60s coast.

Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and mid to upper 70 at the coast with southeast winds at 8-16 mph.

Humidity will rise through the middle of next week as southeasterly winds increase and temperatures rise into the mid 80s.

The next cold front is forecast to move through by early Thursday morning, cooling temperatures later next week and for the weekend. There is still no meaningful rain in the forecast.