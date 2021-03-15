Foggy tonight then warming up

We'll have foggy skies tonight into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night as moisture increases with southeast winds. Visibility will be low in areas so you may need to leave a bit early for work in the morning due to slower travel. Temperatures will warm up Tuesday and Wednesday before cooler air moves in late in the week. Dry northwesterly winds will give us a high fire danger in our inland areas Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight we'll have low clouds and fog with dense fog expected, reducing visibility below a quarter mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 1 to 11 AM Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon will still be mostly cloudy with breezy southeast winds up to 22 mph and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland to the low to mid 70s at the coast.

Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. Showers won't produce much rain with under a tenth inch in most areas. Winds will shift to the northwest as skies clear out late Wednesday morning, dropping humidity inland. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s inland to the mid 80s in Corpus Christi to the mid 70s coast.

It will be dry and cooler Thursday and into the weekend with partly cloudy skies, mild days and cool nights. High temperatures will stay in the 70s and nights in the upper 40s to mid 50s.