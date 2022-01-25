Foggy start to Tuesday then warmer before the next cold front

The rain has ended and we picked up .79" at the airport, an inch near Ingleside and quarter inch near Alice.

We'll need to watch for fog developing overnight as clouds break and the winds die down. Dense fog is possible for early Tuesday morning before the fog and low clouds lift.

Sunshine will finally appear, boosting high temperatures into the upper 60s Tuesday with cool northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Another cold front will move through by early Wednesday morning, cooling temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 with northerly winds at 15-22 mph and partial sunshine.

The next cold front doesn't move through until early Friday but ahead of it, scattered showers will develop late Thursday and end Friday morning. After highs in the lower 60s Thursday, we'll cool into the 50s for highs Friday.

The air will dry out and it will be cold Friday night with lows in the 30s.

We'll start warming this weekend, reaching into the lower 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday with showers late Sunday night into Monday.