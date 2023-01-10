Foggy early Tuesday then warming up

Widespread fog will develop across the Coastal Bend Monday night as the clouds break up and temperatures cool to the dew point and winds become calm. Visibility will drop below a mile after midnight and below a quarter mile by morning in areas.

The fog will lift by mid-morning and sunshine will increase through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to 80 inland and to near 70 at the coast as southeast winds stay under 12 mph.

Areas of fog are possible again Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s inland to mid 60s at the coast.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, windy and warm with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s inland to lower 70s at the coast. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 30 mph.

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning but moisture will stay to our north. Northerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph and keep humidity low Thursday. There is an elevated fire danger due to the gusty winds and low humidity and the dry brush around the area.

Thursday and Friday nights will be chilly with lows in the lower 40s inland to near 50 at the coast.

Friday's highs will stay in the upper 60s but we'll warm this weekend into the lower 70s Saturday to upper 70s Sunday under mostly sunny skies and breezy afternoons.