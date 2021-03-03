Fog will be back tonight with warmer days through Friday

Winds have shifted to the southeast which is increasing the moisture in our air and will lead to fog the next couple nights and mild days in the 70s. A cold front will move through early Friday and as winds shift to the northwest, drier air will increase sunshine Friday and boost temperatures to near 80 before cooler air arrives Friday night and Saturday.

Some fog is possible by early Thursday morning with a partly cloudy afternoon and southeast winds increasing to 12-22 mph. Highs will reach the lower 70s Thursday.

Friday looks warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s as winds shift to the northwest. Some drizzle and fog is possible early Friday then we'll see sunshine in the afternoon. Cooler air will move in Friday night with lows near 50 by Saturday morning.

It will feel cooler Saturday with north winds at 12-22 mph, decreasing through the afternoon and sunny skies early with increasing afternoon clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll have a cool morning Sunday and a mild, windy afternoon with east- southeast winds at 15-25 mph and high temperatures near 70.