Fog Thursday night and sunshine Friday

Light winds and mostly clear skies will lead to fog overnight Thursday with areas of dense fog possible by early Friday morning.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s and east-southeast winds up to 18 mph under partly cloudy skies.

Widely scattered showers and t-storms will move in Friday night and end by early Saturday morning, ahead of a cold front.

Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind and large hail the main threats and an isolated tornado threat. Also, heavy rain is possible in some of the storms with 1-2 inches rainfall possible.

Rain will move out by early Saturday morning and it will be sunny, mild and windy. High temperatures will reach into the 70s to near 80 for highs with north winds at 15-25 mph.

With clear skies, it will be cooler Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 50s inland to the low 60s at the coast.

Sunday looks nice with sunshine and afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80s for the last day of April.