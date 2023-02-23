Fog returns tonight with a warm, humid day Thursday

We had record heat Wednesday with a high of 95 in Corpus Christi, breaking the old record of 91 from 2022. Winds shifted to the west which dried out the air and caused temperatures to soar.

Winds have shifted back to the southeast and moisture will return with fog and low clouds increasing Wednesday night with areas of dense fog by morning.

Clouds and southeast winds will keep temperatures in the mid 70s at the coast and into the low to mid 80s inland both Thursday and Friday with south-southeast winds up to 15 mph.

The weekend looks dry and partly cloudy with increasing wind and temperatures reaching into the mid 70s to lower 80s.