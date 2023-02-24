Fog overnight and not as warm Friday

Fog and low clouds will return Thursday night into Friday morning with areas of dense fog by morning. Fog will be more widespread along the coast and Coastal Plain.

A weak cold front is forecast to move just to our south by morning and become stationary, allowing slightly cooler air to move in for Friday.

Clouds and east-southeast winds will keep temperatures near 70 at the coast and into the mid 70s inland. Areas farther south in southern Duval and Brooks counties will reach the lower 80s. East to southeast wind will increase to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Winds will shift to the south-southeast as the front moves to the north as a warm front. This will bring temperatures up into the low to mid 80s this weekend with increase wind with 15-25 mph winds Sunday.

Another cold front is forecast to move through early Monday, shifting our winds to the northwest which will dry out the air. Sunshine and drier air will boost temperatures into the mid 80s Monday, cooling slightly Tuesday as winds shift back to the southeast with more moisture and low cloud returning.