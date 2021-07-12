Few showers are possible but mainly dry this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Saharan Air Layer made an appearance over Texas skies the past couple days, making it hazy.

It will thin out tomorrow but is forecast to return starting Friday into Saturday.

The work week started off with our typical hot, humid weather as we continue to dry out. High pressure aloft is weakening as an area of low pressure is moving across the central states.

This condition will allow our atmospheric moisture to increase slightly for Tuesday into Wednesday, leading to isolated showers. Many areas will stay dry though and those that get rain will see less than a half-inch of precipitatioin. High pressure aloft will strengthen again for the upcoming weekend which will keep us dry with seasonably hot temperatures.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s and southeast winds at 6-13 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Wednesday: Stray shower chance with highs in the upper 80s to 90 and southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s coast to the lower 90s inland and southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s coast to the lower 90s inland and southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

