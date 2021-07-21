Few more t-showers tomorrow then drying out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tropical moisture, light winds and unstable air led to a few more tropical showers Wednesday. Conditions were favorable for tropical funnel clouds and one actually touched down over the Laguna Madre this morning which is called a waterspout since it was over water. Tropical funnels rarely touch down and when they do, are usually weak and do very little damage.

T-showers which developed through the afternoon in our inland areas will end this evening but a few more showers will be possible along the coast by early Thursday.

Widely scattered t-showers are expected Thursday with locally heavy rain possible. These will be very hit and miss so some areas will miss the rain. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for highs Thursday with southeast winds at 8-18 mph.

High pressure aloft will build from Friday through the weekend, keeping our skies mostly sunny and bringing on the late July heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s inland and upper 80s beaches with afternoon heat indices from 105-110. It will be breezy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

