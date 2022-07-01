The heat is building as we head into the holiday weekend as high pressure aloft strengthens, keeping us in above average temperatures with plenty of humidity as south-southeast winds increase.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s and partly cloudy. Afternoon high temperatures will reach to near 100 inland, mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches under mostly sunny skies.

There is a stray shower chance Saturday but most of the area will stay dry.

South-southeast winds will increase to 20 mph each afternoon, pumping in the humidity off the water which will bring heat indices up to 105 to 112.

It's harder for our bodies to cool down with heat indices at this level so you'll want to take it easy. Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. Also, eat small, light meals and wear lightweight clothing. Closing your blinds and shades and turning on you ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise will help keep your house cooler.

There will be plenty of sunshine at the beaches with south-southeast winds at 15-20 mph an a 3-4 foot surf Saturday. The rip current risk is low but those getting in the water should always be aware of a rip current and know what to do if caught in one. Rip currents are more intense near inlets, jetties and piers and can happen anytime. If you get caught in one, don't fight the current but swim parallel to the coast until you are out of the current and can swim back to shore.

The weather pattern looks the same next week with possibly some tropical moisture returning around July 10th. We'll keep watching.