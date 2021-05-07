Feeling more like summer this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will feel more like summer this weekend as humidity and temperatures rise with windy afternoons.

Low clouds will increase and there is a stray shower chance early Saturday morning. Any showers would be brief and light and out by noon.

Skies will become partly cloudy and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s in Corpus Christi, lower 90s inland and low 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 20-25, gusting up to 35 mph.

The humidity will cause temperatures to feel hotter Saturday, with afternoon heat indices from 96-100.

Saturday night will stay warm and breezy with low clouds and lows in the mid to upper 70s and southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

Mother's Day will be the hottest day of the weekend with high temperatures reaching close to 100 inland to 90 in Corpus Christi and lower 80s at the coast.

The humidity will bring heat indices up to 100-108 inland Sunday afternoon. It will also be windy with south-southeast winds at 20 to 28 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

As we start next week, it will still be very warm, humid and windy with highs in the mid-90s inland and upper 80s in Corpus Christi Monday and Tuesday.

An approaching cold front will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday with potentially a quarter to half-inch of rainfall.

Cooler air moves in for next Wednesday and Thursday keeping our days near 80 and nights in the mid to upper 60s.