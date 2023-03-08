Feeling more like early May Wednesday

We have a persistent weather pattern which will last through the weekend as high pressure aloft keeps it dry and warm.

Low clouds and coastal fog will continue to develop at night as the onshore flow continues, keeping our nights muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to 90 inland to the upper 70s and lower 80s at the coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph through Thursday.

Newest data shows that the weak cold front which was expected to move through Friday will stall to our north rather than moving through. We will stay in the warm, humid air through the weekend.

We set our clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmest Sunday, reaching the lower 90s inland, upper 80s in Corpus Christi to low 80s coast.

The next cold front is expected to move through Sunday night, cooling temperatures for the start of next week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday. There is a chance of a few showers Monday but little to no rain is expected.

The outlook through next week is for above average temperatures and mainly dry weather.

