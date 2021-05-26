Feeling like summer heading toward the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's feeling like summer around the Coastal Bend with these very warm and humid days. The heat index, what it feels like when combining temperature and humidity, will come up to 100-106 again Thursday and Friday from Corpus Christi to our inland areas during peak heating periods.

Minor coastal flooding continues through Thursday with a Coastal Flood Advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. High tide at Port Aransas is at 6:55 a.m. and at 6:32 a.m. at Bob Hall Pier.

Also, there is a moderate risk of rip currents again Thursday and it's best to stay in shallow water or out of the water.

We'll stay mainly dry from Thursday into the weekend as high pressure aloft builds in from the south. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out but overall it looks dry. Temperatures will rise to more seasonal numbers, reaching the upper 80s to near 90 during the day and only dropping into the mid-70s at night.

Southeast winds will be breezy Saturday and Sunday, at 10-20 mph but increase to 15-25 mph for Memorial Day. Humidity will drop slightly Sunday into Monday but overall, it will continue to be very warm and humid.

Medium range forecast models are showing a few showers and thunderstorms for next Tuesday and Wednesday as upper-level disturbances move through.